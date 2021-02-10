NWS Lake Charles weather update: 2:30 p.m. Wed 2.10.21

A cold front is expected to move through our region on Thursday, bringing high rain chances. Temperatures will drop behind the front, with lows in the 30s and 40s on Friday morning, with highs in the 40s and 50s.

This weekend will be cold. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s, with highs in the 40s. There are small chances for precipitation this weekend, and depending on the temperature it could be a mix of rain, sleet and/or freezing rain.

On Monday, higher precipitation chances come back into the forecast, and with the cold temperatures, we could see a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and/or snow.

Stay tuned for updates to the forecast through early next week.