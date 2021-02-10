Bears’ Burke, Cats’ Park go 1-2 at Anahuac Tournament

For the third tourney in a row LC-M’s Jack Burke went under par and brought home the win as he fired a 2-under/70 to take first in the Anahuac Invitational held at Chambers County Golf Course.

Orangefield’s Xander Parks also continued to play solid as he took second place overall with a 1-under/71. Next up for Burke and the Bears will be the Regional Preview at Raven Nest in Huntsville next Friday and Saturday.