WO-S Baseball hosting Legend’s Weekend Saturday

The West Orange-Stark Baseball Program and the WOS Baseball Boosters are excited to announce the upcoming inaugural event: Legend’s Weekend – Honoring our Past and Supporting our Future. This annual event will host WOS baseball alumni with a fun-packed day. The inaugural event will be on Saturday, February 13, 2021, and activities will include an alumnus home run derby, an alumnus vs. WOS baseball game, and a silent auction during the day. Additionally, at the alumnus game, WOS Baseball will announce the inaugural Honor Wall nominees to be showcased at the baseball facility. Head Baseball Coach, Sergio Espinal, stated “this day is an important part of our tradition of connecting with our alumnus and allowing them an opportunity to come home to Ronnie Anderson Field. I am looking forward and excited about their return.”

Schedule of activities: Registration begins at 11:00 a.m. – Field opens for warm-up and stretching; Batting practice at noon; Alumnus Home Run Derby at 1:00 p.m.; Alumnus vs. WOS Game at 2:00 p.m. and finally during these events, a silent auction will be conducted closing during the fifth inning of the game.

Fundraising from the event will be used to develop and install a new WOS Baseball Legend’s Wall honoring prominent alumni, staff, and boosters of the WOS Baseball Program. A nomination process has been developed for this to be an annual recognition opportunity and will be built at the baseball facility on the WOS High School Campus.

Coach Espinal indicated, “to develop and maintain a successful program it takes support and commitment from not only our parents, staff, and administration but most importantly from our community. We welcome you to the ballpark, and we will practice social distancing, so please bring and wear a face mask. We hope to see you at the ballpark.”