TexasSpeaks: Identifying the strengths and needs of Texas communities

TexasSpeaks is being conducted in Orange County and across the State of Texas to allow the citizens of Texas to provide their input on the assets and issues in their communities. The local branch of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service has a rich history of providing educational programs that address the most critical issues in the county, and invites your participation in the TexasSpeaks process.

The Extension Service highly values the opinions shared through the TexasSpeaks community assessment. The expectation is that the assessment will take about 10 minutes.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is a statewide network of professional educators, trained volunteers, and county offices. It reaches into every Texas county to address local priority needs and to extend the latest research to the people of Texas. Some of the major efforts are in mitigating drought impacts; conserving water use in homes, landscapes, and production agriculture; improving emergency management; enhancing food security; and protecting human health through education about diet, exercise, and disease prevention and management.

You can provide your input by going to the following tx.ag/texasspeaks or by scanning the QR code below. We ask that you complete the survey by

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Orange County Extension office at 409-882-7010 or email orange.tx@ag.tamu.edu.

Thank you very much for your involvement in this process!