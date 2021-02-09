Pirates rumble past Bobcats, 48-43

By Keagan Smith

Orange Leader

The Vidor Pirates won a close game against the Orangefield Bobcats 48-43 in Tuesday’s District 22-4A contest at Bobcat Gym.

The loss was a tough one for the Bobcats (15-11, 4-8) to swallow as they were eliminated from playoff contention in their season finale while the Pirates (4-15, 3-8) have played well in the second half of 22-4A play.

Orangefield entered the game in desperate need of a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. After a rough first quarter, Vidor held a 29-22 lead at halftime.

The Bobcats came close to tying the score several times and only trailed by three after the third quarter. In the fourth, strong play from the Bobcats brought them within two points with only two minutes left on the clock. However, the Pirates offense continued to fire back, and Vidor would go on to win 48-43.

The Vidor Pirates’ top scorer was Joe Gardenhire with 15 points, followed by Nathan Bullard with 14. Orangefield’s top performer was Pete Ragusa with 18 points while Aaron Miller had 8 points.

Vidor will wrap up its season Friday with a home date against Silsbee.