Vidor HS shines spotlight on nurses

The Vidor School District recently shined the spotlight on its Nursing Staff… Teaka Snell, Minnie Teal, and Susannah Dulaney.

The nurses office is incredibly busy during a “normal” year, but we all know this year has been anything but “normal.”

COVID issues have added a lot to everyone’s work load this year, and the nurse’s office has certainly been impacted by the virus.

Their first priority is the health and well being of our students and staff, and this year they have the added responsibilities of monitoring symptoms and tracking positive cases and close contact exposures.

Their offices have been transformed to create isolation rooms for students and staff who show up symptomatic.

There are state, federal, and local guidelines that have been imposed, and our nursing team has done an incredible job applying these guidelines to our campus. I don’t know what we would do without these ladies, and it is comforting to know we have them here to keep us all safe.