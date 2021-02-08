High school track season cranks up this week; meet dates
The 2021 Prep Track Season cranks up this week at Nederland and there are plenty of nice meets set for Orange County this season, to refresh memories, the 2020 area track leaders are listed as well after COVID-19 cut the season short last year.
PREP TRACK SCHEDULE
Feb. 12: Nederland Bulldog Relays
Feb. 18: PN-G Indian Relays
Feb. 19: Barbers Hill Eagle Relays
Feb. 25: Orangefield Bobcat Relays
Feb. 25: Anahuac Panther Relays
Feb. 25: Liberty Trinity Valley Relays
Mar. 3: Hamshire-Fannett Longhorn Relays
Mar. 4: Bridge City Cardinal Relays
Mar. 4: Silsbee Tiger Relays
Mar. 11: Vidor Pirate Relays
Mar. 11: Woodville Eagle Relays
Mar. 18: Jasper Bulldog Relays
Mar. 26: LC-M Bear Relays
Mar. 29-31: District 22-4A Track Championships (at WO-S)
Apr. 14: Area Track Meet for 21-4A & 22-4A (at WO-S)
Apr. 23-24: Class 4A Region III Track Meet (League City)
May 7-8: UIL State Track & Field Championships (Austin)
2020 Area track leaders
DISCUS — Girls: Kailynn Williams, Bmt United 116-6; Boys: Terrance Jackson, Bmt United 158-3.
SHOT PUT — Girls: Kailynn Williams, Bmt United 39-7; Boys: Tre’Vantae Caines, PA Memorial 52-9.5.
HIGH JUMP — Girls: Caryss Carpenter, Bridge City 5-6; Boys: Trent Guidry, East Chambers 6-4.
LONG JUMP — Girls: Sanaria Butler, PN-G 17-0.5; Boys: James Ward, PA Memorial 22-8.5.
TRIPLE JUMP — Girls: Kristin Williams, Port Arthur Memorial, 37-7; Boys: Kyndon Fuselier, Nederland 42-4.5.
POLE VAULT — Girls: Morgan Luke, Nederland 9-6; Boys: Michael Vargas, Bmt West Brook 13-6.
100 METERS — Girls: Alexia Lewis, PA Memorial 12.61; Boys: Nolton Shelvin, East Chambers 10.7.
200 METERS — Girls: Ke’Asia Hall, Nederland 25.81; Boys: Nolton Shelvin, East 21.76.
400 METERS — Girls: Sanaria Butler, PNG 59.57; Boys: Cyrus Jacobs, PN-G 49.95.
800 METERS — Girls: Natane Randall, Bmt West Brook 2:29.25; Boys: Lamont Freeman, PAM 1:57.81.
1,600 METERS — Girls: Annabelle Fisher, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 5:51.63; Boys: Beau Waldrop, Lumberton 4:47.31.
3,200 METERS — Girls: Maria Burgos, East Chambers 12:51.27; Boys: Blake Montera, Nederland 10:25.96.
100-METER HURDLES — Girls: Whitleigh Moreau and Caryss Carpenter both from Bridge City, 16.55.
110-METER HURDLES — Boys: Harold Mosley, PAM 14.36.
300-METER HURDLES — Girls: Ashlyn Lane, Bmt West Brook 49.64; Boys: Jessie Cornell, PA Memorial 38.25.
400-METER RELAY — Girls: Beaumont United (Fanta Grant, Daja Maxey, Aalijah Staves-White, Brianna Howard) 49.86; Boys: PA Memorial (James Ward, Jessie Cornell, Ireon Brown, Jatavian Neal), 41.56.
800-METER RELAY — Girls: PA Memorial (Amaria Joubert, Coreyanna Gorrer, Alexia Lewis, A’nyriah Scott) 1:47.46; Boys: PAM (James Ward, Jessie Cornell, Ireon Brown, Tyrence Augusta), 1:26.95.
1,600-METER RELAY — Girls: PA Memorial (Antoineia Bohanon, Erial Fontenot, Amaria Joubert, A’Nyriah Scott) 4:19.61; Boys: PA Memorial (Lamont Freeman, Jr., Jessie Cornell, Jaylon Guilbeau, Jatavian Neal) 3:18.72.
