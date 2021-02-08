High school track season cranks up this week; meet dates

The 2021 Prep Track Season cranks up this week at Nederland and there are plenty of nice meets set for Orange County this season, to refresh memories, the 2020 area track leaders are listed as well after COVID-19 cut the season short last year.

PREP TRACK SCHEDULE

Feb. 12: Nederland Bulldog Relays

Feb. 18: PN-G Indian Relays

Feb. 19: Barbers Hill Eagle Relays

Feb. 25: Orangefield Bobcat Relays

Feb. 25: Anahuac Panther Relays

Feb. 25: Liberty Trinity Valley Relays

Mar. 3: Hamshire-Fannett Longhorn Relays

Mar. 4: Bridge City Cardinal Relays

Mar. 4: Silsbee Tiger Relays

Mar. 11: Vidor Pirate Relays

Mar. 11: Woodville Eagle Relays

Mar. 18: Jasper Bulldog Relays

Mar. 26: LC-M Bear Relays

Mar. 29-31: District 22-4A Track Championships (at WO-S)

Apr. 14: Area Track Meet for 21-4A & 22-4A (at WO-S)

Apr. 23-24: Class 4A Region III Track Meet (League City)

May 7-8: UIL State Track & Field Championships (Austin)

2020 Area track leaders

DISCUS — Girls: Kailynn Williams, Bmt United 116-6; Boys: Terrance Jackson, Bmt United 158-3.

SHOT PUT — Girls: Kailynn Williams, Bmt United 39-7; Boys: Tre’Vantae Caines, PA Memorial 52-9.5.

HIGH JUMP — Girls: Caryss Carpenter, Bridge City 5-6; Boys: Trent Guidry, East Chambers 6-4.

LONG JUMP — Girls: Sanaria Butler, PN-G 17-0.5; Boys: James Ward, PA Memorial 22-8.5.

TRIPLE JUMP — Girls: Kristin Williams, Port Arthur Memorial, 37-7; Boys: Kyndon Fuselier, Nederland 42-4.5.

POLE VAULT — Girls: Morgan Luke, Nederland 9-6; Boys: Michael Vargas, Bmt West Brook 13-6.

100 METERS — Girls: Alexia Lewis, PA Memorial 12.61; Boys: Nolton Shelvin, East Chambers 10.7.

200 METERS — Girls: Ke’Asia Hall, Nederland 25.81; Boys: Nolton Shelvin, East 21.76.

400 METERS — Girls: Sanaria Butler, PNG 59.57; Boys: Cyrus Jacobs, PN-G 49.95.

800 METERS — Girls: Natane Randall, Bmt West Brook 2:29.25; Boys: Lamont Freeman, PAM 1:57.81.

1,600 METERS — Girls: Annabelle Fisher, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 5:51.63; Boys: Beau Waldrop, Lumberton 4:47.31.

3,200 METERS — Girls: Maria Burgos, East Chambers 12:51.27; Boys: Blake Montera, Nederland 10:25.96.

100-METER HURDLES — Girls: Whitleigh Moreau and Caryss Carpenter both from Bridge City, 16.55.

110-METER HURDLES — Boys: Harold Mosley, PAM 14.36.

300-METER HURDLES — Girls: Ashlyn Lane, Bmt West Brook 49.64; Boys: Jessie Cornell, PA Memorial 38.25.

400-METER RELAY — Girls: Beaumont United (Fanta Grant, Daja Maxey, Aalijah Staves-White, Brianna Howard) 49.86; Boys: PA Memorial (James Ward, Jessie Cornell, Ireon Brown, Jatavian Neal), 41.56.

800-METER RELAY — Girls: PA Memorial (Amaria Joubert, Coreyanna Gorrer, Alexia Lewis, A’nyriah Scott) 1:47.46; Boys: PAM (James Ward, Jessie Cornell, Ireon Brown, Tyrence Augusta), 1:26.95.

1,600-METER RELAY — Girls: PA Memorial (Antoineia Bohanon, Erial Fontenot, Amaria Joubert, A’Nyriah Scott) 4:19.61; Boys: PA Memorial (Lamont Freeman, Jr., Jessie Cornell, Jaylon Guilbeau, Jatavian Neal) 3:18.72.