District 22-4A hoop standings; Lady Cats, Cards playoff games set
High school basketball District 22-4A standings and games scheduled for the week:
BOYS
Lumberton (18-6, 10-1)
Silsbee (10-11, 7-3)
Bridge City (16-8, 6-4)
WO-S (10-13, 5-5)
Orangefield (15-10, 4-7)
LC-M (10-15, 2-8)
Vidor (3-15, 2-8)
GIRLS
Lumberton (19-3, 11-1)
Silsbee (15-3, 11-1)
Orangefield (15-8, 7-5)
Bridge City ( 8-10, 5-7)
WO-S (7-14, 4-8)
LC-M (8-13, 4-8)
Vidor (1-15, 0-12)
TUESDAY, FEB. 9
WO-S at Bridge City boys
LC-M at Silsbee boys
Vidor at Orangefield boys
THURSDAY, FEB. 11
Orangefield vs. Liberty girls 4A bidistrict playoffs, Kountze High School, 6 p.m.
Bridge City vs. Hardin-Jefferson girls 4A bidistrict playoffs, East Chambers High School, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY FEB. 12
Lumberton at WO-S boys
Bridge City at LC-M boys
High school track season cranks up this week; meet dates
