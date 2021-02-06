February 7, 2021

Vidor Police Beat 1.27- 2.3.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:45 pm Saturday, February 6, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from January 27 – February 3, 2021:

Wednesday, Jan. 27

  • Burglary at the 300 block of Main Street
  • Theft at the 600 block of Slaughter Street
  • Controlled substance at the 1600 block of Main Street

Thursday, Jan. 28

  • Assault at the 300 block of Concord Street
  • Controlled substance at the 400 block of Old 90
  • Trespassing at the 2400 block of State Hwy. 12

Friday, Jan. 29

  • Warrant service at the 400 block of Main Street
  • Burglary at the 900 block of Forrest Lane

Saturday, Jan. 30

  • Assault at the 1000 block of Bowie Street
  • Obstructing police at Mail and Railroad

Sunday, Jan. 31

  • Theft at the 1200 at Main Street
  • Threats on Main Street

Monday, Feb. 1

  • Suspicious activities at the 100 block of Mill Street
  • Two reports of burglary at the 19200 block of Interstate 10
  • Burglary at the 1100 block of Old Hwy 90
  • Assault at the 1100 block of Tannahill Street

Tuesday, Feb. 2

  • Suspicious person at the 300 block of Elgie Street
  • Theft at the 800 block of Main Street

Wednesday, Feb. 3

  • Two reports of burglary at the 19200 block of Interstate 10
  • Assault at the 400 block of Park Street
  • Sexual assault reported
  • Damaged property at the 19200 block of Interstate 10
  • Assault at the 3300 block of Zoann Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

