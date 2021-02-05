February 5, 2021

  • 45°

Orange Police Beat 1.29-2.4.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 7:35 pm Friday, February 5, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from January 29 – February 4, 2021:

Friday, Jan. 29

  • Weapons offense at 16th Street and Robin
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the Bobhall and South service road
  • Damaged property at the 2600 block of Bobhall Road
  • Theft at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
  • Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Robbery at the 3900 block of 16th Street

Saturday, Jan. 30

  • Controlled substance on the eastbound Interstate 10 service road
  • Cruelty towards disabled at the 600 block of MLK Jr. Drive
  • Stolen vehicle at the 300 block of West Dewey Ave.
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at 4th and Bilbo
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and Park
  • Controlled substance at the 3700 block of Ridgemont Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street

Sunday, Jan. 31

  • Theft at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
  • Assault at the 2500 block of Allie Payne Road

Monday, Feb. 1

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Green Ave and 15th Street
  • Public intoxication at the 400 block of Decatur Ave.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

  • Theft at the 2000 block of International Drive
  • Theft at the 200 block of Farragut Ave.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

  • Theft at the 2400 block of Golden Oak
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1900 block of Deckler Ave.
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
  • Controlled substance at 10th and Burton
  • Controlled substance at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Stolen property at the 200 block of 8th Street

Thursday, Feb. 4

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on State Hwy. 62 near Jordan
  • Assault at the 1300 block of 16th Street
  • Driving under the influence of alcohol at the 12000 block of Farm to Market Road 1442

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar