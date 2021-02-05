Filed for May Election 2.5.21 update
Last day to file is Feb. 12, 2021
City of Orange
Mayor
Larry Spears Jr. *
Council Member Place 1
David C. Bailey
City of Pinehurst
Mayor
T.W. Permenter*
Alderperson-At-Large (one-year unexpired term) 1 position
Greg Willis*
Alderperson-At-Large (two full year terms) 3 positions
Johnny Asevedo
Sarah McClendon *
J. Michael Shahan*
Joey Vance
City of West Orange
Mayor
James “Jim” Whittington
Randell Branch
Aldermen
Jay Odom
Meritta Kennedy
* Incumbent
You Might Like
DPS identifies woman killed on Interstate 10, but seeks help in locating family
PRESS RELEASE — Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed along I-10... read more