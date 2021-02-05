Bobcats rack up at LC-M Power Meet

LITTLE CYPRESS – On Thursday February 4th the Orangefield Powerlifting team competed in the LC-M Invitational Meet. The Bobcats placed 1st as a Team in the Boy’s division. Individually, finishing 1st were Garrison Hughes (975lbs) in the 148lb class, Austin Taylor (1,100lbs) in the 165lb class, Grant Metts (1315lbs) in the 198lb class, Cutler Hubbard (1,215lbs) in the 220lb class, Hunter Ashworth (1465lbs) in the 242lb class, Hunter Norwood (1,630lbs) in the 275lb class. 2nd place finishers include Kevin Luong in the 148lb class, Gunner Grimes in the 165lb class, and Ethan Meads in the 242lb class. Dylan Whitman finished in 3rd. Austin Taylor was named outstanding male lifter for the light platform and Hunter Norwood was the outstanding lifter on the heavy platform.

In the Girl’s division, finishing 1st were Lacey Tackett (775lbs) in the 114lb class and Jaida Smith (475lbs) in the 220lb class. 2nd place finishers were Kimberleigh Nix in the 220lb class. Lacey Tackett was named outstanding female lifter on the light platform. The Bobcats and Lady Bobcats will next compete in the Orangefield Invitational Meet on Wednesday February 10th.