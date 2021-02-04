LC-M gets COVID-19 vaccine

Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD was able to provide the first round of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to District staff who wished to take the injections. Vaccines were provided by Aurora Concepts, who has worked with the District in years past to hold immunization clinics for students and flu shots for staff. They will receive their second injections on March 4.

LCMCISD is the first District in Orange County to be able to offer the vaccine to its employees.