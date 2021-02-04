District 22-4A hoop standings, games schedule for week
High school basketball District 22-4A standings and games scheduled for the week:
BOYS
Lumberton (17-6, 9-1)
Silsbee (9-11, 6-3)
Bridge City (16-7, 6-3)
WO-S (10-12, 5-4)
Orangefield (14-10, 3-7)
LC-M (10-14, 2-7)
Vidor (3-15, 2-8)
GIRLS
Lumberton (18-3, 10-1)
Silsbee (14-3, 10-1)
Orangefield (14-8, 6-5)
Bridge City ( 8-9, 5-6)
WO-S (7-13, 4-7)
LC-M (8-12, 4-7)
Vidor (1-15, 0-12)
FRIDAY, FEB. 5
WO-S at Silsbee girls
LC-M at Orangefield girls
Lumberton at Bridge City girls
Silsbee at WO-S boys
Orangefield at LC-M boys
Bridge City at Lumberton boys
TUESDAY, FEB. 9
WO-S at Bridge City boys
LC-M at Silsbee boys
Vidor at Orangefield boys
FRIDAY FEB. 12
Lumberton at WO-S boys
Bridge City at LC-M boys
