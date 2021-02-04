February 4, 2021

District 22-4A hoop standings, games schedule for week

By Van Wade

February 4, 2021

High school basketball District 22-4A standings and games scheduled for the week:

BOYS
Lumberton (17-6, 9-1)

Silsbee (9-11, 6-3)

Bridge City (16-7, 6-3)

WO-S (10-12, 5-4)

Orangefield (14-10, 3-7)

LC-M (10-14, 2-7)

Vidor (3-15, 2-8)

GIRLS

Lumberton (18-3, 10-1)

Silsbee (14-3, 10-1)

Orangefield (14-8, 6-5)

Bridge City ( 8-9, 5-6)

WO-S (7-13, 4-7)

LC-M (8-12, 4-7)

Vidor (1-15, 0-12)

FRIDAY, FEB. 5

WO-S at Silsbee girls

LC-M at Orangefield girls

Lumberton at Bridge City girls

Silsbee at WO-S boys

Orangefield at LC-M boys

Bridge City at Lumberton boys

TUESDAY, FEB. 9

WO-S at Bridge City boys

LC-M at Silsbee boys

Vidor at Orangefield boys

FRIDAY FEB. 12

Lumberton at WO-S boys

Bridge City at LC-M boys

 

