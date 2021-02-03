February 3, 2021

Van Wade/Orange Leader

Mustang kicker Ibarra signs with Mary Hardin-Baylor

By Van Wade

Published 10:04 am Wednesday, February 3, 2021

West Orange-Stark standout kicker Angel Ibarra signed to continue his amazing kicking skills for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in front of family and friends at the Cornel Thompson Strength and Conditioning Center Wednesday. Congrats Angel!

 

 

