Lady Mustangs edge out Lady Bobcats in 22-4A tussle

By Keagan Smith

Orange Leader

WEST ORANGE – The West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs took the edge 46-45 in a close game against Orangefield in District 22-4A action Tuesday night at Mustang Gym.

The Lady Bobcats (14-8, 6-5) started the game hot and took a 12-9 lead after the first quarter over the Lady Mustangs (7-13, 4-7).

Notably, WO-S’ Brakhia White and Lady Bobcat Joli Ponfick traded three pointers on four consecutive possessions in the second quarter, but Orangefield, which has already clinched the third-place playoff seed out of 22-4A, still held the lead 26-20 at the half.

At the end of the third quarter the Lady Mustangs finally caught up with their opponent, tying the score 35-35. Taking the lead as the fourth quarter began, West Orange-Stark seemed to take full control. However, Orangefield’s Jacelyn Martin tied the game up at 45-45 with just 30 seconds left on the clock. The Lady Mustangs drew a foul on their last possession, and Nadia Watson drained the final shot to giver her team the win.

West Orange-Stark’s scoring leader was Brakhia White with 19 points, and Nadia Watson was second on the team with 15 while Aniah Henderson added eight.

“It was a great game to be a part of tonight. Both teams played with determination tonight. I am so excited for our girls and their never quit attitude,” said WO-S head coach Michael Bethea.

Orangefield was led in scoring by Greenlea Oldham, who had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Joli Ponfick who had 14 points, five assists and four rebounds. Madison Greenway added five points and 10 rebounds.

After Tuesday’s action the Lady Mustangs will visit Silsbee Friday while the Lady Bobcats will host LC-M.