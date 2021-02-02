Lady Bears play strong at H-J tourney
SOUR LAKE – The LC-M Lady Bears golf team took second place in the Hardin-Jefferson Varsity Girls Invitational held at Idylwild Golf Club.
The H-J Lady Hawks won the tournament with a team score of 380 while the Lady Bears took 2nd with a 409.
Montana Dileo finished 2nd overall with an 81 behind H-J’s Makenna Henry (74). Scores for the Lady Bears were as follows: Dileo (81), Neely Wozniak (94), Jaycie Benton (108), Trinity Williams (126), and Alysa Weizenegger (143).
You Might Like
District 22-4A hoop standings; games for the week
High school basketball District 22-4A standings and games scheduled for the week: BOYS Lumberton (16-6, 8-1) Silsbee (9-10, 6-2) Bridge... read more