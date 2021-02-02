Filed for May Election 2.2.21 update
City of Orange
Mayor
Larry Spears Jr. *
Council Member Place 1
David C. Bailey
City of Pinehurst
Mayor
T.W. Permenter*
Alderperson-At-Large (one-year unexpired term) 1 position
Greg Willis*
Alderperson-At-Large (two full year terms) 3 positions
Johnny Asevedo
Joey Vance *
Sarah McClendon *
J. Michael Shahan*
* Incumbent
You Might Like
Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension of Emergency SNAP Benefits for February 2021
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide approximately $300... read more