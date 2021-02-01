February 1, 2021

Photo courtesy LC-MCISD

LC-M recognizes Stacey Smith for all she does

By Van Wade

Published 8:51 am Monday, February 1, 2021

Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School recognized Activities Director Stacey Smith in honor of Activity Professionals Week last week. Smith, the Activities Director, has come up with amazing ideas over the years and always goes that extra mile to help students and faculty.

