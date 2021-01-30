January 30, 2021

Remembering Livings and Grandigo

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 6:09 am Saturday, January 30, 2021

Family and friends gathered for a balloon release on Wednesday to remember a couple killed in Orange double homicide last Saturday. More than 200 people gathered Wednesday evening for a balloon release to remember the lives of Thalamus Livings and Aaliyah Grandigo.

 

