Bobcats absorb road loss to Raiders
LUMBERTON – The Orangefield Bobcats dropped a 76-52 decision to the first-place Lumberton Raiders in District 22-4A action at Raider Gym Friday night.
Bryce Bergeron led the Bobcats (14-9, 3-6) against the Raiders (16-6, 8-1) with 24 points and eight rebounds. Pete Ragusa chimed in with 17 points and four assists.
The Bobcats will play host to WO-S Tuesday.
