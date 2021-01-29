January 30, 2021

Bobcats absorb road loss to Raiders

By Van Wade

Published 10:22 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

LUMBERTON – The Orangefield Bobcats dropped a 76-52 decision to the first-place Lumberton Raiders in District 22-4A action at Raider Gym Friday night.

Bryce Bergeron led the Bobcats (14-9, 3-6) against the Raiders (16-6, 8-1) with 24 points and eight rebounds. Pete Ragusa chimed in with 17 points and four assists.

The Bobcats will play host to WO-S Tuesday.

 

