Big fourth propels Lumberton past Lady Bobcats

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield battled seventh-ranked Lumberton hard Friday night but the Lady Raiders were able to walk away from Bobcat Gym with a 74-57 District 22-4A victory.

The Lady Bobcats (14-7, 6-4) led the Lady Raiders (18-2, 10-0) 17-15 at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Raiders managed to snag a 30-28 lead at intermission and the Lady Bobcats only trailed 49-46 after three but Lumberton pulled away with a 25-11 run in the fourth.

Madison Greenway had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Lady Bobcats while Harleigh Rawls had 12 points.

Kenadie DuBois chimed in with nine points, five rebounds and four assists. Jaslyn Martin contributed eight points, eight rebounds and five assists while Joli Ponfick added seven points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Lady Bobcats will look to bounce back on the road Tuesday with a trip to WO_S toface the Lady Mustangs.