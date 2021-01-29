Babin introduces the Protecting Life in Crisis Act

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Congressman Brian Babin (TX-36) issued the following statement on his new bill, the Protecting Life in Crisis Act (H.R. 28), to ensure COVID-19-related funds are not used for abortions or abortion coverage.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to plague our nation, it is more vital now than ever that we stand strong in defending our unborn,” said Congressman Brian Babin (TX-36). “As President Biden and Democrats in Congress work to advance their pro-abortion agenda and plan to demolish the Hyde Amendment, we need to make certain that pro-life language is included as a fundamental component in any future COVID-19-related healthcare response. I have proudly introduced the Protecting Life in Crisis Act, which will prohibit any money allocated for COVID-19 relief from going toward abortions or abortion coverage. We cannot allow the Left to use this virus as an excuse to fund abortion with taxpayer dollars. I thank my fellow colleagues in the House Pro-Life Caucus for their support and Senator Roger Marshall for leading this effort in the U.S. Senate.”

“Federal funds should never go to abortion providers, especially during a pandemic. As an OB/GYN who’s delivered over 5,000 babies, I am proud to stand alongside Congressman Babin and the pro-life community in introducing this bill which will ensure abortion providers, like Planned Parenthood, cannot continue to take advantage of our hard earned tax dollars during a pandemic,” said Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-KS).

“The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed our families and communities into despair, causing irreparable harm to their livelihoods,” said Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler (MO-04). “As we deliver relief to all Americans, it is critically important to guarantee that abortion organizations do not exploit these tragic times for financial gain. The Protecting Life in Crisis Act makes it clear: At no point should life-saving COVID funds be used to do the complete opposite — end human life through abortion. This measure builds on the strong foundation of the Hyde Amendment, making sure that taxpayers are not unwittingly funding abortion directly or through government-supported health plans. I commend Dr. Babin for introducing this bill to ensure life-affirming language is incorporated into the COVID relief bill.”

To view bill text, please click here.