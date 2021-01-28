Vinton man arrested for child porn
VINTON — On January 25, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a tip in reference to Bradley S. Courmier, 29, of Vinton, possibly being in possession of child pornography. The following day detectives subsequently executed a search warrant at Courmier’s residence.
On January 27, detectives made contact with Courmier who confirmed the allegations. He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 7 counts of pornography involving juveniles.
Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $70,000.
Assisting in this case is the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations.
CPSO Detective Lauren Cowick is the lead investigator on this case.
