Orange Police Beat 1.25.21
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for January 25, 2021:
- Assault at the 100 block of Pine Ave.
- Forgery at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Mi Casa and Dollar Tree
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
- Theft at the 600 block of Decatur Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Vinton man arrested for child porn
VINTON — On January 25, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a tip in reference to Bradley S. Courmier, 29,... read more