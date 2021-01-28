January 29, 2021

  • 55°

Orange Police Beat 1.25.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:52 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for January 25, 2021:

  • Assault at the 100 block of Pine Ave.
  • Forgery at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Mi Casa and Dollar Tree
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
  • Theft at the 600 block of Decatur Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar