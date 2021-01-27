Orange Police Beat 1.22-1.24.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from January 22 – January 24, 2021:
Friday, Jan. 22
- Hit and run resulting in property damage at the 6000 block of North Service Road
- Controlled substance at the 1600 block of Link Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at MLK and Interstate 10
- Crime prevention at the 3100 block of 16th Street
- Criminal trespass at the 1600 block of 16th Street
Saturday, Jan. 23
- Controlled substance at the 7200 block of Interstate 10
- Assault at the 1400 block of Simmons Drive
- Homicide at the 2300 block of Coronado Place
- Failure to identify fugitive from justice at the 100 block of Forest Drive
Sunday, Jan. 24
- Trespassing at the 1600 block of Beagle Road
- Threats at the 300 block of Bridal Wreath Street
- Controlled substance at MacArthur and Henrietta
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Vidor man indicted for possession of methamphetamine
The Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted 66 cases on Wednesday. Of those, there were 36 indictments for possession of a... read more