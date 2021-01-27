January 27, 2021

Orange Police Beat 1.22-1.24.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:50 pm Wednesday, January 27, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from January 22 – January 24, 2021:

Friday, Jan. 22

  • Hit and run resulting in property damage at the 6000 block of North Service Road
  • Controlled substance at the 1600 block of Link Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at MLK and Interstate 10
  • Crime prevention at the 3100 block of 16th Street
  • Criminal trespass at the 1600 block of 16th Street

Saturday, Jan. 23

  • Controlled substance at the 7200 block of Interstate 10
  • Assault at the 1400 block of Simmons Drive
  • Homicide at the 2300 block of Coronado Place
  • Failure to identify fugitive from justice at the 100 block of Forest Drive

Sunday, Jan. 24

  • Trespassing at the 1600 block of Beagle Road
  • Threats at the 300 block of Bridal Wreath Street
  • Controlled substance at MacArthur and Henrietta

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

