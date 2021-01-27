Community Briefs 1.27.21

Send community events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

Pete’s Dueling Pianos

United Way of OC will present Pete’s Dueling Pianos on May 1, 2021. More information will be made available closer to the event.

Grant Writing Tips

Southeast Texas Nonprofit Development Center presents Write and award-winning program design from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 via ZOOM. Registration is free at setxnonprofit.org Dr. Bev Browning will offer grant writing tips to increase the ability to quickly develop [project goals and objectives, increase understanding of the need to incorporate best practice models into the projected implementation strategies and increase confidence in developing resources, inputs, outputs, and outcomes for logic models and theories of change narratives and graphics.

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Fish or BBQ Dinner Fundraiser

Gate City Guild #42 is selling Fish or BBQ dinners as a fundraiser, on Saturday, January 30, behind Murphy’s Gas Station on Edgar Brown Drive in West Orange. Dinners are $10 each with your choice of Fish or Barbecue with green beans, potato salad, bread and a drink. To preorder, call Benitris Edwards at 409-330-6730.

Master Gardeners Online Certification Class

The Orange County Master Gardeners in conjunction with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be offering online classes for Texas Master Gardener Certification. Deadline for enrolling is Thursday, Jan 21. Classes will start Thursday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. running each Thursday thru Thursday April 1. All classes will be virtual. Fee for the class is $150 which will include your 464 page colored handbook, fees and supplies. Email ocmg1990@gmail.com for your application or more information or you can visit our website https://txmg.org/orange Join MG or Become a Member page. Applications are on our website.

Prom Dress Giveaway

Gate City Guild #42 is giving away 80 prom dresses. To qualify, one must be a senior and show school ID. This is open to Southeast Texas High School seniors only. Dresses are brand new. To set up a time to select a dress, call Benitris Edwards at 409-330-6730.

Free Diabetes Classes

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Orange County will be holding free Do Well Be Well with Diabetes classes. Join us in learning how to prevent and control your type 2 diabetes, eat healthy and much more to control your diabetes. The series will last for 5 weeks (on Mondays) starting on March 1 and end on March 29 and will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will be held at the Extension office in the Orange County Convention and Expo Center. To get the full educational benefit, you need to attend all 5 classes if possible. Call 409-882-7010 to sign-up for this series.

AgriLife Extension Upcoming Programs

February 9: Food Handler’s Training Class : This class is recommended for all food service employees to help promote the service of safe food. The cost is $20 and is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Make checks payable to FPM Account 230202 and bring to the class. No cash accepted.

February 16 – 17: Certified Food Managers Two Day Course with Test : Every business that cooks and serves food need to have at least 1 Certified Food Manager on site at all times. The classes will from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The course costs $125 for the class and test. You must register by February 1 and you can print out the registration form at http://foodsafety.tamu.edu. (You do not need to call the Extension office to register for this class).

February 27: Jam and Jelly Making Class : Come and learn how to make jams and jellies. This class will start at 10 a.m. and will cost $20. Registration fees needs to be paid by February 22. Space is limited so call to reserve your spot.

Please call the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office of Orange County if you have any questions and to register for these classes at 409-882-7010. All classes and programs will be held at the Extension Office at 11475 FM 1442, Orange, TX 77630.

The Phantom of the Opera Drive-Up Movie Night

Lutcher Theater will host The Phanton of the Opera – Broadway INspirted Drive-Up Style Movie Night at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021. The show will play on a big screen. Bring your sweetheart and a picnic, to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the Lutcher. All we ask of you is that you wear your “mask,” observe social distancing & enjoy The Music of the Night!

The movie night is free, but each vehicle must have a reserved ticket to enter the parking lot and spaces are limited. Ticket reservations for “Phantom” will open on February 1, 2021.

Call the Lutcher Theater Box Office (409) 886-5535 for Showtime Under The Stars reservations.

Friends of the Orange Depot meeting

The annual meeting of the Friends of the Orange Depot will be held at the Depot on Thursday, February 14, 5:30 p.m. A casual BBQ dinner will be served before the meeting begins. All safety protocols will be upheld: masks, unless eating, social distancing in the large room.

We are encouraging interested volunteers to attend the meeting to help with our future events and projects. If attending, please let Rose Simar know at 409-330-1576 so we will have the correct head count.

Parenting Class

In order to keep our clients and volunteers safe, we will be doing our upcoming Parenting class on Saturday, February 20, 2021 via ZOOM.

This will be an all-day class 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

If you have someone that needs to register, they can go to www.wellsofagape.org

Under the classes and services tab click on Parenting class. There will be instructions there as well as a link for them to click on to register.

Once they register, we will send them information on what they will need to do prior to the date of the class.