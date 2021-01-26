TRAFFIC ALERT 1.26.21

ORANGE COUNTY: At approximately 2:15p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash on the Rainbow Bridge in Orange County.

At this time, all traffic lanes on the Rainbow Bridge are closed to traffic. There is no time estimation as to when the roadway will reopen. Motorists are urged to find an alternate travel route. Expect delays.

