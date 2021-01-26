Lady Bobcats clip Lady Cardinals

BRIDGE CITY – Zipping out to a 20-6 run in the first quarter, the Orangefield Lady Bobcats cruised past the Bridge City Lady Cardinals 44-33 in District 22-4A play at Cardinal Gym Tuesday night.

The Lady Bobcats (14-6, 6-3) led the Lady Cardinals (5-5 in district) 31-16 at intermission. The two teams combined for just 30 points in the second half.

Joli Ponfick led the Lady Bobcats with 13 points and also had six assists and three steals.

Madison Greenway had a double-double after a huge night on the boards. She finished with 10 points while snagging 14 rebounds and adding two steals and two blocks.

Harleigh Rawls contributed 10 points, three assists and three steals. Greenlea Oldham notched nine points while Jaselyn Martin had eight boards and three steals.

The Lady Bobcats will host first-place Lumberton Friday while the Lady Cardinals travel to Silsbee.