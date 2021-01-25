LC-M Art students participate in Livestock Art Show

One of the big competitions that LC-M Art students participate in each year is the Houston Livestock and Rodeo Art Show. Betsy Kaufman’s Art 3 & 4 students have prepared pieces for competition that Ms. Kaufman will take to be judged on Monday, January 25, in Houston at the NRG Center.

Besides ribbons and trophies, there are thousands of dollars of prizes that are awarded to top winners in the competition, as well as tuition for art camps for some of the winners.

Results will be posted when they are received.

Photo

Front row, left to right; Courtney Platt (12), Anayeli Hernandez (12), Carlee Dupuy (11) and Breahna Burrows (11)

Back row; Emily Boram (11), Baylee Wheeler (11), Hannah Tait (11), Morgan Fisher (12) and Teacher Betsy Kaufman.