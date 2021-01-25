January 25, 2021

  • 70°

High school basketball District 22-4A standings and games scheduled for the week:

By Van Wade

Published 8:38 am Monday, January 25, 2021

High school basketball District 22-4A standings and games scheduled for the week:

BOYS
Lumberton (14-6, 6-1)

Bridge City (14-6, 5-2)

Silsbee (8-10, 5-2)

Orangefield (14-7, 3-4)

WO-S (7-12, 2-4)

LC-M (10-12, 2-5)

Vidor (2-13, 1-6)

GIRLS

Lumberton (8-0)

Silsbee (8-1)

Orangefield (5-3)

Bridge City (5-4)

LC-M (3-6)

WO-S (1-7)

Vidor (0-9)

TUESDAY, JAN. 26

LC-M at WO-S girls

Orangefield at Bridge City girls

WO-S at LC-M boys

Bridge City at Orangefield boys

FRIDAY, JAN. 29

WO-S at Vidor girls

Lumberton at Orangefield girls

Bridge City at Silsbee girls

Vidor at WO-S boys

Silsbee at Bridge City boys

LC-M at Vidor boys

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar