Police investigating double homicide

PRESS RELEASE – On January 23, 2021 at 2:32 a.m., Orange Police Department was dispatched to the 2300 block of Coronado about a shooting victim. Officers arrived and located two persons with gun shot wounds. Thalamus Livings, 23, was deceased at the scene. Aaliyah Gradnigo, 18, was transported to a local hospital where she succumbs to her wound. The investigation is on going by the Detective Division of the Orange Police Department.