Police investigating double homicide
PRESS RELEASE – On January 23, 2021 at 2:32 a.m., Orange Police Department was dispatched to the 2300 block of Coronado about a shooting victim. Officers arrived and located two persons with gun shot wounds. Thalamus Livings, 23, was deceased at the scene. Aaliyah Gradnigo, 18, was transported to a local hospital where she succumbs to her wound. The investigation is on going by the Detective Division of the Orange Police Department.
You Might Like
Bookseller donates 1500 books to CASA of the Sabine Neches Region
To The Leader Barnes & Noble, Inc., the world’s largest retail bookseller, annually donates books to various local charities across... read more