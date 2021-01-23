January 23, 2021

Orange Police Beat

Orange Police Beat 1.21.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:23 am Saturday, January 23, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for January 21, 2021:

  • Stolen vehicle at the 2500 block of 4th Street
  • Controlled substance at the 2300 block of Lutcher Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of Hemlock Street
  • Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 2900 block of 16th Street
  • Controlled substance at 8th and Cordrey
  • Trespassing at the 500 block of Gardenia Ave

 

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

