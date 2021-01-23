Orange Police Beat 1.21.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for January 21, 2021:
- Stolen vehicle at the 2500 block of 4th Street
- Controlled substance at the 2300 block of Lutcher Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of Hemlock Street
- Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 2900 block of 16th Street
- Controlled substance at 8th and Cordrey
- Trespassing at the 500 block of Gardenia Ave
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
