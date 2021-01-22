Mustang lifters fare well at Silsbee Meet
SILSBEE – On Thursday night the WO-S Mustangs traveled to Silsbee to compete in their annual powerlifting meet, and had a great showing. The Lady Mustangs came home with the Silver, as the Boys brought home the Bronze.
Girls
114lb class
1st place – Jalynn Guillory – with a total of 300lbs
123lb class
1st place – Jayden Miller – with a total of 435lbs
148lb class
1st place – T’era Garrett – with a total of 465lbs
4th place – Ariel Farris – with a total of 415lbs
165lb class
1st place – Kamille Queen – with a total of 590lbs
181lb class
5th place – Katie Hogg – with a total of 445lbs
198lb class
1st place – Aris Batts – with a total of 620lbs
259+lb class
2nd place – Nortazia McGhee – with a total of 575lbs
Boys
148lb class
1st place – Joseph Gomez-Chapa – with a total of 835lbs
198lb class
1st place – Ashton Childress – with a total of 880lbs
2nd place – Benjamin Luna – with a total of 765lbs
242lb class
4th place – Bryson Jordan – with a total of 1,030lbs
275lb class
3rd place – Andrew Wilson – with a total of 955lbs
308lb class
2nd place – Issac Medina – with a total of 985lbs
3rd place – Evan Gray – with a total of 910lbs
4th place – Davin Heard – with a total of 905lbs
SHW class
1st place – Demetrius Hunter – with a total of 1,310lbs
Updated District 22-4A hoop standings; games for the week
High school basketball District 22-4A standings and games scheduled for the week: BOYS Lumberton (13-6, 5-1) Bridge City (13-6, 4-2)... read more