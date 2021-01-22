January 23, 2021

Bobcats fall on the road to Silsbee

By Van Wade

Published 9:37 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

SILSBEE – The Orangefield Bobcats fell to the Silsbee Tigers 70-56 in District 22-4A play at Tiger Gym Friday night.

Pete Ragusa led the Bobcats (14-7, 3-4) with 22 points and had four assists.

Payton Wrinkle contributed 18 points and five rebounds while Bryce Bergeron added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Silsbee is now 8-10 overall, 5-2 in district.

The Bobcats will play host to Bridge City Tuesday.

