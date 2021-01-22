Bobcat boys take Silsbee Power Meet

SILSBEE – On Thursday January 21th the Orangefield Powerlifting team competed in the Silsbee Invitational Meet.

The Bobcats placed first as a Team in the Boy’s division. Individually, finishing first were Austin Taylor (1055lbs) in the 165lb class, Grant Metts (1310lbs) in the 181lb class, Dylan Whitman (1300lbs) in the 220lb class, Hunter Ashworth (1380lbs) in the 242lb class, and Hunter Norwood (1595lbs).

Second-place finishers include Hayden Dwyer in the 148lb class, Cutler Hubbard in the 220lb class, and Ethan Meads in the 242lb class. Finishing in third were Garrison Hughes and Beau Elkins.

In the Girl’s division, finishing first were Lacey Tackett (740lbs) in the 105lb class and Jaida Smith (385lbs) in the 220lb class.

Second-place finishers include Linsey Tackett in the 105lb class, Kimberleigh Nix in the 220lb class and Hannah Sullivan in the 259lb class. The Bobcats and Lady Bobcats will next compete in the LC-M Invitational Meet on Thursday February 4th.