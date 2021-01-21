Movement to expand digital connectivity in Texas gains momentum

AUSTIN, Texas – Twelve more organizations have joined Digital Texas as the broad coalition of nearly two-dozen statewide organizations working to expand digital connectivity in Texas gains momentum.

Good Reason Houston, North Texas Commission, Teach Plus, Texas Association of Community Health Centers, Texas Association of Goodwills, Texas Association of Regional Councils, Texas Association of School Administrators, Texas Black Caucus Foundation, Texas Business Leadership Council, Texas Hospital Association and the Texas Municipal League have all joined Digital Texas, a coalition of coalitions seeking to ensure all Texans have equitable access to reliable and affordable digital connectivity.

These organizations join a growing statewide movement that includes Texas 2036, the Greater Houston Partnership, Texas Rural Funders, Community Foundations of Texas, Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Texas Association of Community Schools, Texas e-Health Alliance, Texas Association of Community Colleges, Texas PTA, Texas Midwest Community Network, and United Ways of Texas.

“The continued growth of this coalition demonstrates the strong, diverse, and popular support for a statewide broadband plan that addresses the unique needs of communities across the state,” said Digital Texas’s Luis Acuna. “We are excited by the enthusiasm and energy behind Digital Texas for this Texas legislature to take action to help millions of Texans who do not have broadband internet today.”

In a month, Digital Texas membership has now doubled, with organizations continuing to contact the coalition to learn more about how to support the coalition’s priority on adoption and access to broadband.

The movement to expand digital connectivity in Texas received another boost this month when State Senator Robert Nichols (Jacksonville) and State Representative Trent Ashby (Lufkin) announced their intent to file legislation aimed at expanding access to critical broadband services throughout the state.