January 20, 2021

Orange Police Beat

Orange Police Beat 1.19.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:35 am Wednesday, January 20, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for January 19, 2021:

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and Park Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at State Hwy. 87 and Allie Payne Road
  • Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Warrant – out of state- at the 600 block of Crepe Myrtle Ave.
  • Theft at the 3400 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Driving under the influence of alcohol at Farm to Market Road and the 1600 block of Bear Path
  • Assault on Cove Drive
  • Driving under the influence of drugs on Interstate 10 at 879 mile marker

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

