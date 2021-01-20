Orange Police Beat 1.19.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for January 19, 2021:
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and Park Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at State Hwy. 87 and Allie Payne Road
- Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Warrant – out of state- at the 600 block of Crepe Myrtle Ave.
- Theft at the 3400 block of Allie Payne Road
- Driving under the influence of alcohol at Farm to Market Road and the 1600 block of Bear Path
- Assault on Cove Drive
- Driving under the influence of drugs on Interstate 10 at 879 mile marker
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
