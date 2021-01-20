January 20, 2021

OF competes well in H-J tourney, Bobcat Parks takes top medalist

By Van Wade

Published 1:31 pm Wednesday, January 20, 2021

On Tuesday, the Orangefield varsity boys golf team competed in their first tournament of the year.

The tournament was hosted by Hardin-Jefferson at Idylwild golf course, in Sour Lake.  Orangefield Sophomore Xander Parks took first place, shooting a 77 with the team finishing in the top 5, 1st place PNG (333), 2nd Place West Brook (360), Hardin-Jefferson (370), Orangefield (388), and Bridge City (391).  The team will be traveling to Rayburn Country to compete in the Jasper Invitational on Monday.

 

