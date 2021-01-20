January 20, 2021

OC Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 11:51 am Wednesday, January 20, 2021

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has received information about phone calls made to citizens by a person or persons claiming to be a Deputy with the Orange County Sheriffs Office. This person is informing the victim that they owe money and the payment is to be made in gift cards.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office would not call demanding payments in any circumstance. If you receive a call similar to this, notify the authorities.

