Lions Den playground reopen
Lions Den Park playground reopened with new playground equipment designed to be all inclusive friendly, from the extra-wide spacings on the playground equipment, to the specially-designed “swing” that is designed to fit children in wheelchairs. In areas throughout the park are musical activity stations for those with sensory issues.
