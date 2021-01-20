January 20, 2021

Photo courtesy OFISD

Junior League of Beaumont donates to OF Elementary

By Van Wade

Published 2:29 pm Wednesday, January 20, 2021

The Junior League of Beaumont awarded a $2,548.80 grant to Orangefield Elementary to purchase 24 digital microscopes. These microscopes will enhance the students’ learning in their science classes. We appreciate the Junior League of Beaumont’s generosity.

Pictured are: Sunshine Copeland, Orangefield ISD District Librarian/Grant Writer and Corey Sheppard, OES Principal

 

