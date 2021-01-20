BCISD adds nice buses to the fleet

Todd Lintzen, Bridge City ISD Superintendent was able to spend some time with themaintenance team as they are hard at work inspecting and adding features to the two newest big district purchases.

These Blue Bird 77 passenger buses are expected to be in service some time next week, and the district is excited to be adding them to the fleet.

Each bus is fully equipped with shoulder harness seat belts in every seat, led lights, an acoustic ceiling to help with noise reduction, and a total of 9 recording cameras that have both inside and outside views.