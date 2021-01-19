Seventh-ranked Lady Raiders topple Lady Mustangs

WEST ORANGE – The West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs fell to the seventh-ranked Lumberton Lady Raiders at home 78-32 in District 22-4A action.

The Lady Mustangs held a 5-4 lead in the first few minutes of the game but Lumberton would go on a run and lead 17-11 after the 1st quarter.

“The girls played a pretty good 1st quarter against a very good Lumberton team, ” said WOS Head Coach Michael Bethea.

The Lady Raiders would show why they are ranked in the state outscoring the Lady Mustangs 21-6 in the 2nd to take a 36-17 halftime lead.

Lumberton would continue to extend their lead in the 3rd 59-27.

“We did some positive things tonight that we can continue to build on and improve,” said Coach Bethea.

Aniah Henderson led WOS with 16 points. Tashianna Williams and Sidnye Antoine both added 6 points for WOS.

The Lady Raiders improved to 7-0 in 22-4A play while the Lady Mustangs slipped to 1-7.

The Lady Mustangs have a bye Friday and will host LC-M next Tuesday.