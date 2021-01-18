LCJH announces All-Region Band chairs
Little Cypress Junior High School Band Director Daniel Wilhelm announced the names of LCJH students who earned chairs in the recent Texas Music Educators Association (TMEa) All Region Band competition.
They are, front row from left – Kyndall Davis, Franklin Ortiz, Elias Jureidini, Rylee Lofton and Cheyenne Powell. Not pictured – Isabella Ibarra, flute
