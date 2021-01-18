Female pedestrian killed on Interstate 10 in Orange

At approximately 7:45p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to an auto-pedestrian crash on Interstate 10 in Orange County. The crash occurred in the eastbound traffic lanes of the Interstate, just west of the Texas-Louisiana state line.

Preliminary reports indicate that a female subject was struck initially by a 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck. Following the initial collision, it appears the deceased victim was struck by several other vehicles.

The driver of the Chevrolet did stop and is cooperating with the investigation.

All eastbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10, near the Travel Information Center, are closed. There is no time estimation as to when the roadway will reopen. Motorists are urged to find an alternate travel route. Expect delays.

This is an active crash scene and additional details will be released as information is confirmed.