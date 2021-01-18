District 22-4A hoop standings; games for the week
High school basketball District 22-4A standings and games scheduled for the week:
BOYS
Lumberton (12-6, 4-1)
Silsbee (7-9, 4-1)
Bridge City (12-6, 3-2)
Orangefield (14-6, 3-3)
LC-M (10-10, 2-3)
WO-S (7-11, 2-3)
Vidor (1-12, 0-5)
GIRLS
Lumberton (6-0)
Silsbee (6-1)
Orangefield (5-2)
Bridge City (4-3)
LC-M (2-5)
WO-S (1-6)
Vidor (0-7)
TUESDAY, JAN. 19
Lumberton at WO-S girls
Bridge City at LC-M girls
WO-S at Lumberton boys
LC-M at Bridge City boys
FRIDAY, JAN. 22
Silsbee at Orangefield girls
Lumberton at LC-M girls
Bridge City at Vidor girls
LC-M at Lumberton boys
Vidor at Bridge City boys
Orangefield at Silsbee boys
