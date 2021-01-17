January 17, 2021

Vidor Police Beat 1.6-1.12.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:30 am Sunday, January 17, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from January 6 – January 12, 2021:

Wednesday, Jan. 6

  • Fraud at the 20800 block of Interstate 10
  • Assist other agencies at the 867-mile marker on Interstate 10 east
  • Theft at the 17200 block of Interstate 10

Thursday, Jan. 7

  • Ordinance violation at the 1800 block of Main Street
  • Assist other agency at the 1132 westbound at service road

Saturday, Jan. 9

  • Damaged property at the 1200 block of State Hwy. 12
  • Burglary at the 900 block of Rene Lane
  • Sexual assault reported

Monday, Jan. 10

  • Assault at the 200 block of Claiborne Street
  • Assault at the 400 block of West Railroad Street

Tuesday, Jan. 11

  • Identity theft reported
  • Burglary at the 200 block of Highland Street
  • Theft at the 2200 block of Berwick Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 860 mile marker westbound entrance ramp

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

