January 16, 2021

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 12.21-12.27.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:59 am Saturday, January 16, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from December 21 – December 27, 2020:

Monday, Dec. 21

  • Disturbance at the 1700 block of Mandi Road in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 5600 block of Bubba Road in Orange

Tuesday, Dec. 22

  • Warrant service at the Texas Adult Probation. After transporting the arrestee to the jail, the person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
  • Theft on Anderson Drive in Orange
  • Assault on State Hwy. 12 in Orange
  • Stolen vehicle at the 8000 block of Tulane Road in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 4300 block of North Tram Road in Vidor

Wednesday, Dec. 23

  • Burglary at the 200 block of Timer Road in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 5800 block of Hinch Road in Vidor
  • Theft on Colony Lane in Orange
  • Burglary at the 300 block of Stateside Street in Vidor
  • Burglary in progress at the 7000 block of Farm to Market Road 1006 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 5400 block of South Patillo in Orange
  • Unusual circumstances at the 3300 block of Elk in Oak in Orange
  • Threats at the 13000 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange

Thursday, Dec. 24

  • Two reports of threats at the 13000 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 5400 block of South Patillo Road in Orange

Friday, Dec. 25

  • Disturbance at the 1000 block of Sawmill Road in Vidor
  • Animal bite ta the 3200 block of Marguerite Drive in Orange
  • Burglary at the 5300 block of Colony Lane in Orange
  • Burglary at the 2100 block of North Tram Road in Vidor
  • Stolen vehicle at the 600 block of Rosebud Street in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 300 block of Doty Road in Vidor

Saturday, Dec, 26

  • Theft at the 3000 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 300 block of Greathouse in Vidor
  • Animal bite at the 1500 block of Ogden Street in Vidor
  • Theft at the 6300 block of Johnson Drive in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 2300 block of Inwood Drive in Vidor
  • Animal bite at the 500 block of West Circle Drive in Vidor

Sunday, Dec. 27

  • Criminal mischief at Farm to Market Roads 1132 and 105 in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 600 block of Farm to Market Road 1078 in Orange
  • Animal bite at the 2200 block of Canal Street in Orange
  • Theft at the 300 block of Connell Road in Vidor
  • Stolen vehicle at the 1800 block of Biscayne Street in Vidor
  • Criminal mischief at the 200 block of Regine Drive in Orange
  • Harassment at the 1900 block of Dublin Road in Vidor
  • Theft at the 7800 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

