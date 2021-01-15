January 15, 2021

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 12.14-12.20.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:58 pm Friday, January 15, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from December 14 – December 20, 2020:

Monday, Dec. 14

  • Animal nuisance at the 1500 block of Stagg Drive in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 19000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 2000 block of Alice Street in Orange.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

  • Assault at the 1500 block of Antler in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 2700 block of Main Street in Vidor
  • Possible assault at the 1400 block of Elizabeth Stone Street in Bridge City
  • Sexual assault of a child in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 600 block of Connell Road in Vidor

Wednesday, Dec. 16

  • Criminal mischief at the 7500 block of Circle 3 Drive in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 3900 block of Noah Drive in Orange
  • Criminal mischief on Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
  • Assault at the 4600 block of Elliott Street in Vidor

Thursday, Dec. 17

  • Traffic stop near Farm to Market Road 1131 and Lakeview Cutoff Road in Vidor. The driver was arrested for pending criminal charges.
  • Suspicious circumstances at an undisclosed location in Vidor. One person was arrested for narcotics.
  • Burglary at the 7800 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
  • Burglary at the 8000 block of Old Hwy. 90 in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 800 block of Courmier Street in Vidor
  • Traffic stop on Caney Creek Road in Vidor. One person arrested for pending criminal charges

Friday, Dec. 18

  • Traffic stop at the 8000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor. A person was arrested for pending criminal charges
  • Theft at the 600 block of Strickland Drive in Orange
  • Burglary at the 2000 block of Tanager Trail in Orange
  • Traffic collision involving a county vehicle
  • Stolen vehicle at the 2100 block of West Norman Circle in Orange
  • Assault at the 4000 block of Elliott Street in Vidor

Saturday, Dec. 19

  • Burglary at the 7800 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
  • Burglary at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 900 block of Yandell Street in Vidor

Sunday, Dec. 20

  • Theft at the 2000 block of Alvin Street in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 9000 block of Bill Lane in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

